Ivan Romero News: Targeting minutes against Celta

Romero (lower leg) will be included in the squad for Tuesday's clash against Celta Vigo and could see some minutes, according to coach Luis Castro.

Romero had been confirmed with a left posterior tibial muscle injury after being forced off at halftime of the Villarreal fixture, making his return to the squad a faster turnaround than initially anticipated. The club is clearly managing his return carefully and will limit his involvement to a few minutes rather than risking a setback, with Kareem Tunde expected to continue in a larger role in the front line. Getting Romero back in the fold at all is a welcome development for Levante heading into the final stretch of their survival battle.