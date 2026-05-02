Ivan Smolcic News: Active on both ends against Napoli

Smolcic won three of three tackles and had two crosses (one accurate), two interceptions and three chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Napoli.

Smolcic was on point in both phases, setting a new season high in key passes and holding his own in the back. He's running away with the starting job despite the competition coming from Ignace van der Brempt and Mergim Vojvoda. He has gotten the call in four of the last five contests, registering five key passes, eight crosses and 10 tackles (eight won) and contributing to two clean sheets.