Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Smolcic headshot

Ivan Smolcic News: Busy against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Smolcic registered two shots (one on goal), three tackles (two won), one interception and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Venezia.

Smolcic picked up stats on both ends but also inadvertently fouled Franco Carboni in the box in the stoppage time. He has been a regular since joining, but Ignace van der Brempt and Mergim Vojvoda are now healthy. He has totaled five shots (two on target), two crosses (zero accurate), 12 tackels and 19 clearances in five games.

Ivan Smolcic
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now