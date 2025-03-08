Ivan Smolcic News: Busy against Venezia

Smolcic registered two shots (one on goal), three tackles (two won), one interception and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Venezia.

Smolcic picked up stats on both ends but also inadvertently fouled Franco Carboni in the box in the stoppage time. He has been a regular since joining, but Ignace van der Brempt and Mergim Vojvoda are now healthy. He has totaled five shots (two on target), two crosses (zero accurate), 12 tackels and 19 clearances in five games.