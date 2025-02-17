Ivan Smolcic News: Busy in defense
Smolcic registered one tackle (zero won), seven clearances and six interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 win against Fiorentina.
Smolcic has been a solid presence in defense since joining the club during the transfer window. On Sunday, he recorded one tackle, six interceptions, and seven clearances to help his team secure a clean sheet. The right-back has yet to register a cross, indicating his focus is more on defensive duties than contributing to the attack. He will look to maintain this defensive consistency in his next challenge against Napoli on Sunday.
