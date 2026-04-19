Ivan Smolcic News: Provides one assist in loss

Smolcic assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 defeat against Sassuolo.

Smolcic contributed directly to Como's only goal in Friday's 2-1 defeat at Sassuolo, delivering a precise cross from the right flank in the first half that Nico Paz headed home to halve the deficit before the break. The Croatian defender was substituted at halftime as coach Cesc Fabregas made three simultaneous changes to push for an equalizer, finishing with one assist in 45 minutes on the right side of a backline that was repeatedly exposed on the counter. Smolcic has now registered one assist across 23 Serie A appearances this season.