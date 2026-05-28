Ivan Sunjic Injury: Expected back soon

Sunjic (muscular) is dealing with an anterior muscle injury but is expected to return to training at the weekend and should be available for the World Cup, according to coach Sergej Barbarez, per Reprezentacija. "As for Sunjic, the end of the season, some kind of rest and an injury to the anterior muscle. Something that takes time, he will return at the weekend, then everything should be ok. We will do checks, but it is not a worrying situation."

Sunjic had been unable to train with the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad since arriving at the national team camp, raising some concern over his fitness heading into the tournament. However, the coach's reassuring tone makes clear the situation is under control and that the midfielder should be fit in time to contribute at the World Cup, with Bosnia's opener against Canada on June 12 the primary target for his return to full availability.