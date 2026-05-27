Ivan Sunjic Injury: Muscle injury disrupts WC prep

Sunjic is currently unable to train with the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team due to a muscle injury, with the medical staff monitoring his condition and recovery over the coming days, according to the federation.

Sunjic's absence from training is a concern for Bosnia heading into their World Cup preparations, with the midfielder an important presence in the national team's engine room. The federation will provide further updates on his condition once the medical team has a clearer picture of his recovery timeline, with the clock ticking ahead of the tournament opener. If Sunjic can't be fit for the opener against Canada on June 12, Ivan Basic will likely step in the engine room in his spot.