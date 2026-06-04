Ivan Sunjic Injury: Trains in full Thursday

Sunjic (muscular) has returned to full training with the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad at their preparation camp at Energizer Park in St. Louis, confirming his recovery from the anterior muscle injury that had kept him out of sessions since arriving at camp, according to Sportske.

Sunjic was pictured training alongside the rest of the squad, with the federation posting photos confirming the player had rejoined the group. The midfielder's return is a timely boost for coach Sergej Barbarez ahead of Saturday's friendly against Panama, with Bosnia's World Cup opener against Canada on June 12 now firmly within reach for one of their most important midfield figures.