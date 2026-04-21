Ivan Tona News: Back from suspension

Tona is now available to return from the ban that forced him to miss one league game.

Tona's return allows Xolos to use their first-choice holding midfielder again after Angel Zapata filled in for him in the suspension match against Cruz Azul. While he holds limited attacking upside, Tona could continue to see significant playing time for the remainder of the season. In that case, he'll look to keep increasing his passing and defensive numbers, having posted multiple tackles or clearances in each of his last eight league appearances.