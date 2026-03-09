Ivan Tona News: Provides assist in defeat

Tona assisted once to go with two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Santos.

Tona showed good vision with a long pass that led to Jesus Alejandro Gomez's goal in the 72nd minute Sunday. It was a rare contribution for the holding midfielder, who had not been directly involved in a goal in any of his previous 28 appearances considering both the Apertura and Clausura tournaments. While he can't be trusted to deliver consistent offensive production, he has recorded 90 minutes in all games this year while exceeding 40 accurate passes in more than half of his 10 performances.