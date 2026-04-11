Ivan Tona News: Receives fifth yellow card in win

Tona tallied his fifth yellow card in the Clausura campaign during Friday's 2-1 win over FC Juarez, earning a one-game suspension for the next Liga MX game.

Tona made his 19th straight league start but was booked due to an early foul. The yellow card accumulation will now force him to miss the upcoming visit to Cruz Azul, so the team will have to find a different holding midfielder for that clash. While Frank Thierry Boya and Angel Zapata offer natural replacements, there's also a chance that Jesus Alejandro Gomez will move forward from the back line, in which case Unai Bilbao would complete the lineup. The next chance for Tona to appear will be a round 16 match against Pachuca.