Izeta News: Scores late header

Izeta scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Real Madrid.

Izeta rose up and buried a header in the 90th minute, getting on the end of Inaki Williams' cross at the back post and beating Thibaut Courtois for his first La Liga goal of the season and Athletic's second of the match. The goal proved to be little more than a late consolation against a Madrid side that controlled the run of play from start to finish. Izeta wraps up his debut campaign with the Basques with one La Liga goal across 13 appearances (one start).