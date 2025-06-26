Izeta News: Signs new contract with Athletic
Izeta has signed a contract extension with Athletic until June 2027, the club announced.
Izeta has been a brilliant starter in the second division of Spain with Mirandes, scoring 15 goals and totaling more than 2,600 minutes. The striker will officially join the senior squad heading into the 2025/26 season under coach Ernesto Valverde and brings a decent option in the frontline.
