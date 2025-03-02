Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacen Russell-Rowe headshot

Jacen Russell-Rowe News: Bags lone goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Russell-Rowe scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against New England Revolution.

Russell-Rowe scored the lone goal of Saturday's match, a strike in the 51st minute assisted by Mohamed Farsi. It marked his second goal through two matches this season, proving to be a worthy replacement of Cucho Hernandez. He was subbed off early again and said after the game that his limited minutes has been due to him dealing with cramping.

Jacen Russell-Rowe
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now