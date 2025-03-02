Jacen Russell-Rowe News: Bags lone goal Saturday
Russell-Rowe scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against New England Revolution.
Russell-Rowe scored the lone goal of Saturday's match, a strike in the 51st minute assisted by Mohamed Farsi. It marked his second goal through two matches this season, proving to be a worthy replacement of Cucho Hernandez. He was subbed off early again and said after the game that his limited minutes has been due to him dealing with cramping.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now