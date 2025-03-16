Fantasy Soccer
Jacen Russell-Rowe headshot

Jacen Russell-Rowe News: Fairly quiet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Russell-Rowe had two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Diego FC.

Russell-Rowe took a team-high two shots Saturday, but he did not do much else. He failed to create a chance or record a cross in his second straight match. He contributed some on the defensive end though as he won two duels and blocked one shot before he was subbed off in the 66th minute for Andres Herrera.

Jacen Russell-Rowe
Columbus Crew
