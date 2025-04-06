Jacen Russell-Rowe News: Goal and assist Saturday

Russell-Rowe scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus CF Montreal.

Russell-Rowe contributed to both of his side's goals in Saturday's win. He assisted Aziel Jackson's opener in the 11th minute, then doubled the lead in the 26th minute with a strike assisted by Steven Moreira. He finished the match with three shots and one chance created on the attack. He also made two clearances and won five duels in his full 90 minutes of action.