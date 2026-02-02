Russell-Rowe is off to France to start the next stage of his career, leaving his MLS ties to join Toulouse. The forward joins after four years with Columbus, recording 19 starts in 34 appearances last season to go along with nine goals and two assists, his best season with the club yet. The 23-year-old still has room to grow and should be a good addition to some depth in the attack, although a starting spot is not likely to come in the first season, fighting Yann Ghobo, Frank Magri and Emersonn for time.