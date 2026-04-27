Jacen Russell-Rowe News: Scores in 2-2 draw

Russell-Rowe scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Monaco.

Russell-Rowe scored Toulouse's first goal as his side came back from 2-0 behind to draw 2-2. This was the forward's third start of the season, coming after three games in a row on the bench. This was his first goal since joining Toulouse after he had scored nine goals for Columbus in the MLS in 2025. This was the first time that he attempted three shots for the game since joining Toulouse.