Jacen Russell-Rowe News: Scores in opener

Russell-Rowe scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Chicago Fire.

Russell-Rowe started off the 2025 season well as he bagged an unassisted goal in the 19th minute to tie the match at 1-1. Since the Crew sold both Cucho Hernández and Christian Ramirez in the offseason, Russell-Rowe is set to be Columbus' main striker for the 2025 campaign. Thanks to excellent creative teammates, that position up top could be very fruitful for Russell-Rowe.