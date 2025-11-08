Russell-Rowe scored a massive goal Saturday, a strike in the 63rd minute assisted by Andres Herrera which took the 1-0 lead. That goal made it seem like Columbus could pull off the upset win, but Brenner scored a quick equalizer and then a winner late in the match. Russell-Rowe's season has come to an end, and it was an odd campaign for him. He began the season as a starter but lost that place as the season progressed and the club brought in more forwards. He went over four months without a goal contribution, a streak that was broken in Game 2 versus Cincinnati. Despite all that it was the most productive season of his career as he scored nine goals and recorded two assists in 34 appearances (19 starts).