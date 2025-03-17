Jack Clarke News: Assists from bench

Clarke assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Nottingham Forest.

Clarke entered Saturday's fixture for just the final 10 minutes and wasted no time in supplying the pass to setup Ipswich Town's first goal in their 4-2 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest. The assist was Clark's second over his last five appearances (five starts). Over that span, Clark has created 10 chances.