Jack Clarke News: Assists versus Spurs

Clarke recorded an assist versus his former club Saturday as he set up Omari Hutchinson's goal in the 36th minute. It marked his third assist of the season and his first since Dec. 14. He tied a season high with three chances created and he also put one shot on target before he was subbed off in the 68th minute for Nathan Broadhead.