Jack Clarke headshot

Jack Clarke News: Assists versus Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Clarke assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Clarke recorded an assist versus his former club Saturday as he set up Omari Hutchinson's goal in the 36th minute. It marked his third assist of the season and his first since Dec. 14. He tied a season high with three chances created and he also put one shot on target before he was subbed off in the 68th minute for Nathan Broadhead.

Jack Clarke
Ipswich Town
