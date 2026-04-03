Jack Elliott Injury: Could sit out again
Elliott is doubtful ahead of the weekend's meeting with Nashville to due non-injury reasons.
Elliott was expected to bounce back from an illness, but he's still listed as questionable by the league. The defender, who has made three league starts in 2026, would be expected to feature alongside Mbekezeli Mbokazi if he's available. Otherwise, Joel Waterman could continue to take his place.
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