Jack Elliott Injury: Doubtful with head injury
Elliott is expected to face a late decision ahead of the weekend's meeting with Houston Dynamo because of a head issue, according to the MLS player status report.
Elliott could be at risk of losing a streak of 30 starts in league play, which would be a huge blow to the team's back line. While the severity of his issue remains to be confirmed, his place in the lineup could be taken by Sam Rogers or Joel Waterman.
