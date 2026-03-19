Jack Elliott Injury: Ruled out due to illness
Elliott will be absent in Saturday's clash with Philadelphia as coach Gregg Berhalter has confirmed he's dealing with an illness, Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports reports.
Elliott has started each of the last three MLS matchups at center-back but is expected to be replaced by Joel Waterman until he's healthy. The experienced defender earned two clean sheets while averaging 5.7 clearances, 1.3 tackles and 1.0 interceptions per game over his three previous appearances.
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