Jack Elliott headshot

Jack Elliott Injury: Training Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Elliott (head) was back in training Tuesday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Eliiott looks to be on the mend this week and is in for a potential return, with the defender already joining training. The club will await his immediate return to a starting role, as he is a regular defender when fit, starting in all 36 appearances last season at center-back while earning six clean sheets.

Jack Elliott
Chicago Fire
