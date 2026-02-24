Jack Elliott Injury: Training Tuesday
Elliott (head) was back in training Tuesday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.
Eliiott looks to be on the mend this week and is in for a potential return, with the defender already joining training. The club will await his immediate return to a starting role, as he is a regular defender when fit, starting in all 36 appearances last season at center-back while earning six clean sheets.
