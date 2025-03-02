Jack Elliott News: Assist in draw with DC

Elliott assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus D.C. United.

Elliott put in a model defensive performance Saturday. He executed 13 clearances, a block and an interception. Additionally he engaged in 12 aerial duels, winning 10 of them. His main contribution was creating the assist for Hugo Cuyper's goal. The Englishman joined Chicago from Philadelphia at the end of last year, last season for Philly he contributed six clean sheets and two assists from 29 appearances (28 starts).