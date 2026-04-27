Jack Elliott News: First assist of campaign

Elliott assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Elliot delivered his first assist of the campaign Saturday as part of Chicago Fire's 5-0 drubbing of Sporting Kansas City. More characteristically, the central defender added two interceptions and four clearances to the clean sheet effort over his 90-minute shift. After missing Chicago's final March match due to illness, Elliot has made four successive appearances (four starts).