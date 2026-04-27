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Jack Elliott News: First assist of campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Elliott assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Elliot delivered his first assist of the campaign Saturday as part of Chicago Fire's 5-0 drubbing of Sporting Kansas City. More characteristically, the central defender added two interceptions and four clearances to the clean sheet effort over his 90-minute shift. After missing Chicago's final March match due to illness, Elliot has made four successive appearances (four starts).

Jack Elliott
Chicago Fire
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