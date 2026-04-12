Jack Elliott News: Four shots from defense
Elliott had four shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Atlanta United.
Elliot lined up in the defense but still earned some offensive work Saturday, as the defender would record four shots, although none were on target. He would also add some work in the defense, notching 12 clearances on his way to a clean sheet. He has now been a part of three clean sheets in five appearances.
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