Jack Elliott headshot

Jack Elliott News: Four shots from defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Elliott had four shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Atlanta United.

Elliot lined up in the defense but still earned some offensive work Saturday, as the defender would record four shots, although none were on target. He would also add some work in the defense, notching 12 clearances on his way to a clean sheet. He has now been a part of three clean sheets in five appearances.

Jack Elliott
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Elliott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Elliott See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 18
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 18
Author Image
JD Bazzo
July 3, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 15
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 15
Author Image
JD Bazzo
June 5, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 14
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 14
Author Image
JD Bazzo
May 29, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 13
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 13
Author Image
JD Bazzo
May 22, 2019