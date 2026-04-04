Jack Elliott News: In starting lineup Saturday
Elliott (not injury related) is in the starting XI for Saturday's game versus Nashville.
Elliott avoided an absence despite being questionable for unknown reasons prior to this match. The defender was a late addition to the initial lineup after Joel Waterman (undisclosed) picked up a last-minute issue. Elliott missed the previous contest due to illness but had made three successive starts before that.
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