Jack Elliott News: In starting XI Saturday
Elliott (head) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Montreal.
Elliott returns to the lineup for Saturday's clash against Montreal after rejoining training this week and completing his recovery. The defender steps straight back into a starting role, which is no surprise given his importance when fit. He started all 36 appearances last season at center-back while contributing to six clean sheets and remains a key piece of the back line.
