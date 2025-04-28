Jack Elliott News: Nods an assist in big loss

Elliott took shot shots on goal, created two chances, and assisted in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Nashville SC. He also made seven clearances and picked up a yellow card.

The 6 foot 6 inch centerback continues to make his presence felt on set pieces, nodding a corner kick across the face of goal for Hugo Cuypers to tuck away. The Fire defense will look to shore things up at the back in Saturday's home match against Orlando City.