Jack Elliott News: Solid defensively
Elliott generated two tackles (one won), seven clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-1 draw against CF Montreal.
Elliot started in the middle of the defense for a sixth straight match Saturday, having yet to miss a start this season. He held down the defense during the draw, with one interception, two tackles and seven clearances. That said, he looks likely to be a starter for Chicago in his first year with the club.
