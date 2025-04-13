Jack Elliott News: Starting against Miami
Elliot (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's clash against Inter Miami.
Elliot is back in a center-back spot after missing one game due to the issue. His availability is great news for a side that has lost Sam Rogers (undisclosed) ahead of the weekend's match. The 29-year-old assisted once over his previous six appearances but could be more reliable for his average of 7.5 clearances per contest.
