Jack Elliott headshot

Jack Elliott News: Starting against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Elliot (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's clash against Inter Miami.

Elliot is back in a center-back spot after missing one game due to the issue. His availability is great news for a side that has lost Sam Rogers (undisclosed) ahead of the weekend's match. The 29-year-old assisted once over his previous six appearances but could be more reliable for his average of 7.5 clearances per contest.

