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Jack Elliott News: Three interceptions in 2-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Elliott generated 11 clearancesand three interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 win against CF Montreal.

Elliott made 11 clearances, more than any player in the match. It was the fourth occasion in the league campaign where the 30-year-old made 10 or more clearances in a single league fixture. Elliott also made three interceptions.

Jack Elliott
Chicago Fire
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