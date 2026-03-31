Jack Elliott News: Training once again
Elliott (illness) is back in training and an option for his club moving forward, according to Joe Chatz of on Tap Sports.
Elliott missed the last match ahead of the break with an illness, but has used the time off to recharge and recover, with the defender now back in training. This should clear him for action moving forward, as he should return to his starting role, starting in all three appearances this season.
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