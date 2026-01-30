Grealish suffered a stress fracture in his foot and will likely need to undergo surgery to treat the issue, which would probably rule him out for the rest of the season. This is not confirmed yet, but further examinations will assess the necessity, and that would be a major blow for the Toffees since he was an undisputed starter in the frontline this season after joining the club on loan in the summer. If he were to be ruled out for months, Dwight McNeil is expected to see increased playing time in the attacking midfield.