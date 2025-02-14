Jack Grealish Injury: Doubtful Saturday

Grealish (strain) is a doubt for Saturday's clash with Newcastle United, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "I don't know if he'll be ready tomorrow. We will see and assess in the next hours."

Grealish picked up a muscular injury against Real Madrid in the Champions League, the fact that he's even questionable against Newcastle is a great sign. There was some concern he was going to be set for a lengthy spell on the sideline. That said, Guardiola isn't the most forthcoming with injury details, so Grealish may not be out of the woods just yet.