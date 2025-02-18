Jack Grealish Injury: Late call to face Madrid

Grealish (strain) is questionable for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "He was able to play a really good game in the FA Cup but he doesn't have the consistency to play three games a week, he was not able to do it. Hopefully, now, he can for the last few months of the season he can get it."

Grealish could be in for a return after missing the club's last match following his early exit in their last outing against Real Madrid. He will likely need to pass a fitness test ahead of the contest to be selected, making him a true late call. That said, a starting spot shouldn't be expected from the attacker, earning a bench spot at best after his injury.