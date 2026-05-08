Jack Grealish Injury: Out of boot

Grealish (foot) is out of his walking boot and doing some training, according to manager David Moyes. "It's improving greatly - he's out of the boot he was wearing now and he's doing a lot more training."

Grealish is seeing some good progress this week, as it has been confirmed that the attacker is out of his walking boot, a huge step in his return. This should set him up to start training and working on fitness soon, leaving him available for the preseason camps and games. He will now be focused on a permanent move to the club, as talks will likely begin following the season, with Grealish no longer with a spot in the City squad but excelling in his first year with the Toffees.