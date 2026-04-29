Jack Grealish Injury: Recovery progressing well
Grealish (foot) expressed confidence in his recovery, according to the club. "I feel really good in myself now. I had a zoom call with the surgeon, who said it couldn't be looking any better at this stage"
Grealish's positive update is an encouraging sign after he underwent surgery on a stress fracture in his left foot in January, ending his season prematurely. The attacker scored two goals and added six assists over 20 league appearances before the injury struck, underlining the significant impact his absence had on Everton's attack. While he will not feature again this campaign, the surgeon's glowing assessment of his progress suggests he should be well positioned to return to full fitness ahead of next season.
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