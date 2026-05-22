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Jack Grealish Injury: Recovery progressing well

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Grealish (foot) continues to make strong progress in his recovery, with the surgeon speaking positively about the healing process, according to coach David Moyes. "We've looked after Jack since his injury. It's coming on, it's looking in good order. The surgeon is speaking about it well. He thinks it's healing greatly. Normally, a player would go back to their parent club and be looked after from there, but we'll continue doing our best for Jack."

Grealish had already been confirmed out of his walking boot earlier in the month and continues to build his training load at Everton's facilities despite his loan spell from Manchester City having concluded. The club's decision to continue looking after him rather than sending him back to his parent club speaks to the strong relationship built during what has been an impressive first season on Merseyside, with Everton expected to open discussions over a permanent move following the end of the campaign.

Jack Grealish
Everton
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