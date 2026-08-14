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Jack Grealish Injury: Should be available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Grealish (foot) should be available for Sunday's Community Shield against Arsenal, according to coach Enzo Maresca. "Everyone is fit. All of them are fit but some have only arrived back today."

Grealish had missed the club's preseason tour of Asia while working individually as he continued recovering from injury, an absence tied to both his fitness and his uncertain long term future heading into the final year of his contract. He faces steep competition for a spot in the attack from Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush, Antoine Semenyo and Phil Foden, though he showed signs of returning to top form during a loan spell at Everton, contributing two goals, six assists and 38 chances created across 18 starts in 2025/26.

Jack Grealish
Manchester City
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