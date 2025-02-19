Jack Grealish News: Finds bench spot
Grealish (strain) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid.
Grealish is back from his muscle issues after exiting the first leg of their match against Real Madrid early, finding a spot on the bench to face the club this time. He will hope to see time to test his legs, as he did seem to be having some success before his injury last time out, especially seeing he did find the start in his past two outings.
