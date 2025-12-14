Grealish was Everton's most dangerous player on Saturday against the Blues, repeatedly gliding into the box and forcing Robert Sanchez into a first half block with his shoulder. He later missed a major chance when he met a cross at the back post but failed to hit the target from close range. Grealish set a new season high with four shots but could not find the back of the net, as he remains on two goals scored in 15 appearances for the Toffees this season. Grealish was forced off in the second half after feeling his hamstring and likely as a precaution, according to manager David Moyes' words.