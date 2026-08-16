Jack Grealish News: On bench for Community Shield
Grealish is on the bench for Sunday's Community Shield against Arsenal, the club announced.
Grealish's spot among the substitutes comes after he missed the club's preseason tour of Asia while working individually through injury recovery, an absence also tied to his uncertain long term future heading into the final year of his contract. Competition for minutes in attack remains steep, with Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush, Antoine Semenyo and Phil Foden all ahead of him, though a productive loan spell at Everton, where he racked up two goals, six assists and 38 chances created across 18 starts, hints he could still force his way into the picture. Grealish is expected to push for playing time as the new campaign gets underway.
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