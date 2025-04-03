Jack Grealish News: Scores early opener

Grealish scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Leicester City.

Grealish saw his first start in three games Wednesday, getting the full 90 minutes of play. He would earn his minutes early, scoring in the second minute to give the club an early lead they wouldn't let up. This is his first league goal of the season, bringing him to two goal contributions in 17 appearances (seven starts).