Jack Grealish News: Sees less time, set for exit

Grealish started in seven of his 20 appearances while registering one goal on 15 shots and one assist on 24 chances created to go along with 20 crosses in the Premier League this season.

Grealish has seen his role take a hit with City once again, dropping from 1,000 minutes to around 700 minutes of play just two seasons after he held a starting role during their treble-winning campaign. That said, this would also kill his production, with his two-goal contributions the least he has registered in a league season since joining the club. As his role diminishes and the club brings in more youth on the wing, his time with City seems to be over as numerous clubs bid for his services, with teams in England and Italy seeming to be the top contenders.