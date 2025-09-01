Grealish provided two assists for the second game in a row for Everton. These two games have also come in his two starts, and mean he has provided for four of Everton's five goals this year. He assisted Beto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall but also had a key part to play in the other goal of the match when he played a brilliant pass behind the line for Dewsbury-Hall, who was able to square it to Iliman Ndiaye for the second of the game. In four years at Manchester City, Grealish was only able to reach four assists once.