Jack Harrison News: Continues creating chances
Harrison had seven crosses and four corner kicks in Everton's 1-1 draw Wednesday against Brentford.
Although Harrison didn't get an assist for his efforts, he did create three chances as Everton ultimately scored to get a point from the match. If he maintains this volume next Saturday against a Wolves side which has surrendered 56 goals in league play, he should have more to show for his efforts than just three chances created.
