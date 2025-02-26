Fantasy Soccer
Jack Harrison headshot

Jack Harrison News: Continues creating chances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Harrison had seven crosses and four corner kicks in Everton's 1-1 draw Wednesday against Brentford.

Although Harrison didn't get an assist for his efforts, he did create three chances as Everton ultimately scored to get a point from the match. If he maintains this volume next Saturday against a Wolves side which has surrendered 56 goals in league play, he should have more to show for his efforts than just three chances created.

Jack Harrison
Everton
